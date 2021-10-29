Man arrested in connection to fatal crash at Ninth and Pace in Longmont

Oct. 28—Longmont police have arrested a 37-year-old man who is believed to have caused a fatal crash Thursday after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle.

The man, who has not yet been identified, could face a vehicular homicide charge, Longmont police Deputy Chief Jeff Satur said in a Thursday news conference. Satur said police are working with the Boulder County District Attorney's Office and could consider charging the driver with first-degree murder — extreme indifference.

"We have charged that before in cases similar to this," Satur said. "I would liken it to firing a gun through an intersection. It's extremely dangerous and that's what this person did today."

According to a police news release, a Longmont police car tried to pull over a person driving a suspected stolen vehicle on Ninth Avenue, but the driver fled from officers at a high rate of speed. Police officials corrected earlier reports that the police car was unmarked.

Satur said that the driver, who was in a 2014 Toyota Tacoma pickup, fled from the traffic stop. About a mile east of the attempted traffic stop, Satur said, the man then struck another vehicle, in the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Pace Street.

According to police, no officers were pursuing the vehicle at the time of the crash, which happened at 10:48 a.m.

"Officers immediately disengaged," Satur said. "The suspect continued to flee at a very high rate of speed and entered the intersection at Ninth and Pace Street and ran broadside into the passenger's side door of our deceased victim."

Satur said that the person who died was a 93-year-old man, who had been traveling southbound on Pace Street in a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe. The man's car rolled over in the crash.

Two people in a 2016 Subaru Impreza were also taken to the hospital: a 62-year-old man and his 19-year-old passenger. Satur said that man was driving for a ride share service.

The suspect was traveling with a 36-year-old female passenger, who was injured. Both were taken to the hospital. Satur said police are still investigating whether or not they would issue charges for that woman.

Satur said the tragedy could have been avoided but said the Longmont Police Department has a "sound pursuit policy," and that officers don't pursue stolen cars.

"One thing we want to be clear on is our officers disengaged from the traffic stop," Satur said. "The suspect initiated all these actions. That's why we brought in third-party investigators to interview the officers that were involved and help with the crime scene."

Satur said police are exploring whether drugs or alcohol may have been involved in the crash and that the man's blood was being tested for those substances after police obtained a warrant to collect a blood sample.. He said the Longmont Drug Enforcement Administration, Colorado State Patrol, Boulder County Coroner's Office and Boulder County District Attorney's Office are assisting in the investigation.

"We're about three hours into the investigation and we still have a lot of work left to do," Satur said.

Anyone who has video footage that may have captured the crash is asked to contact the Longmont Police Department at 303-651-8501.