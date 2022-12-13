Man arrested in connection with fatal hit and run in Brunswick County

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run that occurred in Brunswick County last month.

Jeffrey Tywan Bryant, 24, was charged with felony hit and run resulting in a fatality. Bryant was taken to the Brunswick County Detention Center and assigned a $50,000 secured bond.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Nov. 23 along a stretch of U.S. 17 in Brunswick County, according to a news release from the state highway patrol. No addition information was released about the victim.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the N.C. State Highway Patrol at 910-395-3917 or dial *HP.

