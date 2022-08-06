Man arrested in connection with fatal July shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood

Pittsburgh police have arrested a man whom they say was involved in a fatal shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood on July 1.

Two people were found shot in the 100 block of Johnston Avenue at around 12:40 a.m. A third person was also treated at a hospital for a graze wound.

One of the victims, 18-year-old Darrian Davis, died from his injuries.

Police arrested 22-year-old Quentin Primus in connection with the shooting.

Primus was charged with criminal homicide; aggravated assault; recklessly endangering another person; criminal attempt homicide; persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms; and carrying a firearm without a license.

VCU detectives secured an arrest warrant for Primus who is currently in the Allegheny County Jail on unrelated charges.

