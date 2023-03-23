Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Arlington Heights

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a fatal shooting in Arlington Heights in early March.

According to Pittsburgh police, Leroy Grace, 31, was arrested in the 1600 block of Arlington Avenue.

Police said Grace is charged in connection with a shooting that happened March 1 in the 3100 block of Cordell Place that left a man dead.

Grace is charged with criminal homicide, persons not to possess a firearm and robbery.

