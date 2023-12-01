Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Stowe Township

A man is behind bars after police say he was involved in a fatal shooting in Stowe Township last week.

Crews were called to the 800 block of Benwood Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 22.

>> Man shot, killed in Stowe Township

The victim, Michael Dean, 26, was found shot in his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Allegheny County police, detectives recovered video from a security camera at the house showing three suspects trying to force their way into Dean’s house.

One suspect was seen firing a single round through the front door before all three fled the scene in a car, police said.

Witness interviewed and surveillance videos led police to determine Arrmon Hagans, 43, was the driver of the car and one of the suspects seen in the surveillance video outside of Dean’s house.

Hagans was found in a hotel in North Fayette Township Thursday and was taken into custody, police said.

Hagans is facing multiple charges, including criminal homicide.

County police are still trying to identify two remaining suspects involved in the fatal shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

