Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in McCully bar

Jul. 19—Honolulu police arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of second degree murder and firearms offenses at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in Kapahulu after he allegedly shot and killed a 49-year-old man following an argument in the 2012 Sports Bar & Cafe.

Myron Young Takushi was arrested at 3053 Lakimau Street Wednesday on suspicion of second degree murder, place to keep pistol, and use of firearm, according to HPD's booking log.

The victim's name has not been released.

Honolulu police officers responded to a 12:44 a.m. call from the 2000 block of South Beretania Street, "where someone had been shot in a liquor establishment," according to HPD.

Officers found an unresponsive male victim on the ground of the 2012 Sports Bar & Cafe and initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics arrived, treated the man and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m., police said.

Witnesses said the victim and a male suspect "were patrons of the establishment." An argument between the two men escalated and the suspect shot the victim multiple times, the HPD report said. "The suspect fled the scene after the incident," police said.