Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Hampton teacher

Police arrested a man in connection with the 2023 killing of Joi Kimitra Brown, a Kecoughtan High School teacher.

Police issued warrants Tuesday for Calvin Lamont Jackson, 46, of Newport News.

Jackson turned himself in Tuesday night and was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting in an occupied dwelling.

On June 25, 2023, police responded to reports of the shooting just before 8 p.m. in the first block of Wendell Drive, near Langley Air Force Base. When officers arrived, they found Brown, 45, dead with gunshot wounds. A man with unidentifiable injuries was taken to a hospital.

Brown had been a teacher at Kecoughtan since 2019, where she taught health and physical education. Students remembered Brown as a thoughtful and supportive mentor.

“She’d always been there for me, and had been helpful both in the classroom and pushing me to be my best as a student and just as a person,” then-senior Ahmik Allen said.

Cianna Morales, 757-957-1304, cianna.morales@virginiamedia.com