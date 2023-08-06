Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Myles Standish State Forest, DA says

A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a state park at Myles Standish State Forest.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, on July 12, around 2:40 p.m., Plymouth Police received several 911 calls for a report of a shooting at Myles Standish State Forest in Plymouth

Upon arrival officer located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was to Beth Israel Deaconess-Plymouth Hospital where he was pronounced dead of his injuries. The man was identified as Robert Aponte-Flores, 25, of New Bedford.

Multiple witnesses on the scene described that an altercation took place in a picnic area of the park between Aponte-Flores and the suspect prior to the shooting.

As a result, Massachusetts State Police sought and obtained an arrest warrant for John Geovanni Pires Monteiro Macedo, 20. He was arrested at an apartment in New Bedford.

Monteiro Macedo is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow in Plymouth District Court in Plymouth on one count of murder.

Myles Standish State Forest is the largest publicly-owned recreation area in the state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

