Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Chester County neighborhood

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon on Back Gate Street in the Gayle Community.

The victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Deputies say 30-year-old Karall Tamichael Dixon has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He has been booked at the Chester County Detention Center.

