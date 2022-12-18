Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at private car sale in Phoenix

Phoenix police

Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting at a private vehicle sale in west Phoenix on Friday.

Around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, officers received a call regarding an injured person in the area near 45th Avenue and McDowell Road, Phoenix police said. Officers arrived and found the victim, 27-year-old David Navidad-Parra on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Navidad-Parra was pronounced dead at the scene by fire department personnel.

Officers said they learned that another call for service was received in the area regarding a man missing while providing a test drive of a private vehicle to an adult male suspect. Phoenix police said that the reported missing person was confirmed as Navidad-Parra.

Detectives learned the Glendale Police Department responded to a vehicle fire near 91st Avenue and Rose Lane early Saturday morning, and preliminary information suggested the vehicle was connected to the homicide investigation.

On Saturday, detectives were able to identify and locate Abel Uribe, 29. Police said he was taken into custody and booked on one count of first-degree murder and kidnapping.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man arrested for suspected murder, kidnapping at Phoenix car sale