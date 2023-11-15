Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting, robbery near Fairfield Domino's Pizza

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened during an attempted robbery near a Domino's Pizza store in Fairfield, officials said.

Zakariya Davis is facing charges of murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault. He was taken into custody by Fairfield police, the U.S. Marshals Service, Kenton County Regional SWAT and Elsmere police in Northern Kentucky on Wednesday.

The charges stem from the Sept. 7 robbery and killing of 19-year-old Cameron Duskin, Fairfield police said in a news release.

First responders discovered Duskin dead in a parking lot behind 4605 Dixie Highway. He was in a car that had crashed into a semi-trailer.

Police said that a preliminary investigation revealed multiple people had exchanged fire during the attempted robbery.

In a 911 call released by police, a woman and man told dispatch that shots were fired near the Domino's Pizza at 975 Symmes Road.

The woman said that a man in a red hat or hoodie ran past the drive-through window at Domino's saying someone was trying to rob him. He then opened fire towards the Domino's Pizza, she said.

The man said he witnessed two cars speed out of the Domino's parking lot. One crashed into a semitrailer behind Goodwill, he said, and a black sedan left the parking lot and appeared to turn left on Anthony Lane.

In another 911 call, a man says he heard two rounds of gunshots with around seven or eight shots both times.

Davis is currently being held at the Kenton County Detention Center where he is awaiting extradition back to Ohio.

