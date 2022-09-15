Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Sunset Motel in Stockton

Lights on a Stockton police vehicle flash in downtown Stockton.

Police arrested a man on Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting at a Stockton motel over the weekend, according to a post by the Stockton Police Department.

Raymond Gavin, 26, was arrested Sept. 14 and taken to San Joaquin County Jail where he was being held without bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.

The shooting occurred at the Sunset Motel near 1300 S. Wilson Way on Saturday evening, according to police.

At 5:41 p.m. on Saturday, officers went to the motel after they received a report of a person shot, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a 51-year-old man who had been shot. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead inside one of the rooms, authorities said.

The deadly shooting marks Stockton's 40th homicide case in 2022, surpassing the total of 39 homicide cases in 2021.

Police said no additional information was available for release.

