Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing outside liquor store on Indy's east side

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department walk across East New York Street near a liquor store on Indianapolis' east side on June 1, 2022. A man was stabbed in the parking lot of the liquor store earlier in the day.

A 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with the stabbing death of a man outside a liquor store on Indianapolis’ east side in early June, according to police.

Eddie Muex Jr. was arrested, with assistance of the U.S. Marshals Office, in connection with the death of 31-year-old Terryus Thomas, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The stabbing occurred in the parking lot of the liquor store in the 4200 block of East New York Street just after 12 p.m. on June 1, police said. Officers who arrived there found Thomas with traumatic injuries. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

While on the scene, detectives identified Muex as a person of interest and detained him for questioning. He was released pending further investigation, according to IMPD. Prosecutors filed a murder charge against Muex in the case on June 15.

Anyone with information about Thomas’ death is asked to contact Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov.

Alternatively, those with information can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

