Man arrested in connection to fatal stabbing near 7th Avenue and Jefferson Street

Phoenix police arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of 32-year-old Kyle Richardson.

Around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a stabbing near 11th Avenue and Jackson Street, south of Jefferson Street. When they arrived, police found Richardson suffering from a critical stab wound.

Richardson was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Police said 36-year-old Edward Loper was identified as the suspect during the initial investigation. While investigators were on scene, Loper was spotted walking in the area. He was later detained and booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police arrest man in fatal stabbing of Kyle Richardson