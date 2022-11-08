Man arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing, Lexington police say

A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing on Bryan Avenue that happened in October, according to police.

Forty-three-year-old Don Marshall was arrested Tuesday in Georgetown and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Marshall is currently being held at the Scott County Detention Center, awaiting extradition to Fayette County.

Marshall was wanted for the death of Robert Wallace Jr., 53. Wallace’s death was Lexington’s 38th homicide, which broke the annual homicide record for the city.

On Oct. 14, at around 11:43 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to assist the Lexington Fire Department with an individual that was unresponsive.

When officers arrived, they located Wallace suffering from stab wounds, and he was declared dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.