Man arrested in connection with February bank robbery in Georgetown County

A man was arrested Friday after he was accused of robbing a bank in Georgetown County last month.

Corey Beach allegedly ran off with an undisclosed amount of money from Anderson Brothers Bank on North Fraser Street in Georgetown after he demanded cash from a teller, according to a Facebook post from the Georgetown Police Department.

Police said an investigation led to a warrant being issued for Beach’s arrest.

He was jailed at the Georgetown County Detention Center after he was picked up by officers with the Horry County Police Department.