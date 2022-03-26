Man arrested in connection with Florence shooting, 28-year-old victim in surgery

A Florence man was shot in the chest Saturday afternoon and is in surgery according to information released by the Boone County police.

According to the release, at approximately 3:49 p.m. the deputy heard three gunshots and then responded to Lakeview Drive to find the gunshot victim and the shooter, who dialed 911 to report the incident.

Fernando Pedraza, 28, of Florence, was found with a single gunshot wound to the chest. Deputies immediately applied a chest seal to Pedraza’s wound, according to the information provided by the department.

Pedraza was flown to UC Medical to undergo surgery and he was conscioous during transport police say. There has been no update on his condition.

Fernando Andrade, 27, of Florence, told police that he shot Pedraza because Pedraza came to his home and started damaging Andrade’s vehicle.

Deputies arrested Andrade at the scene and police say they believe this is an isolated incident. There are no other victims and detectives are not pursuing any suspects, according to the release.

The Enquirer will update this story when more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man arrested in connection with Florence shooting, victim in surgery