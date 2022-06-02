The front of Nueces County Jail on March 16, 2022, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

A man arrested by Corpus Christi police in connection with the death of 69-year-old Elwyn Nichols remains in jail as of Thursday, according to Nueces County Jail officials.

Nichols' body was discovered in a wooded area near Naval Air Station Corpus Christi on April 25.

Robert Thompson, 39, was arrested by police on April 26 after the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office determined Nichols' cause of death to be a gunshot wound, according to a news release by the police department.

Robert Thompson, 39

Thompson is currently being held in jail on a $1 million bond. He has not been indicted as of Thursday.

Around 6 p.m. on April 25, police responded to a call of an unresponsive male near the 900 block of NAS Drive, according to a news release. Police arrived to find a dead man in the wooded area.

The medical examiner's office later identified the man as Nichols.

Nichols, a Corpus Christi native, was described in his obituary as a "helpful and peaceful man."

Kailey E. Hunt covers breaking news and public safety in South Texas. Help support more local coverage with a subscription at caller.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Man arrested in connection with Flour Bluff homicide remains in jail