Man arrested in connection with Forest Lake runaway case faces new kidnapping, solicitation charges

The Dalbo man accused of helping a Forest Lake teen run away this summer and hiding her in a tent in rural Pine County now faces felony charges of kidnapping and soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct.

Prosecutors in Pine County have amended a criminal complaint against Shawn Bellach, 37, to include the more serious charges; Bellach was originally charged with a felony count of deprivation of parental rights-causing a child to be a runaway.

Bellach was arrested on July 21 after the girl, 14, was located on a property north of Grasston, Minn., where she had been living in a tent. The girl, who was found on July 21, had been missing since May 19. She left her Forest Lake house that morning on her bicycle that had a yellow bike trailer attached to it and took her cat and $3,000 in cash from her babysitting money, according to the criminal complaint.

The girl’s mother told the Pioneer Press that the girl left a note saying she was going to be “traveling around the United States with her boyfriend.”

Bellach allegedly knew the girl’s mother and agreed to help the girl run away to a home belonging to friends of his in Grasston, according to the complaint. Bellach told his friends that the girl was abused at home, the complaint states, and the friends agreed to let her stay in a tent on the property temporarily.

Bellach contacted the Forest Lake Police Department on May 26, a week after the girl’s disappearance, and “provided details of his displeasure for (the mother’s) parental skills and information on how he taught (the girl) to dumpster dive and how to live as a homeless person,” the complaint states.

Cell phone search

According to the amended complaint, a search of the girl’s cell phone revealed videos of Bellach and the girl living together in the tent. In a video, Bellach asks the girl what it is like “dating someone who is 20 years older than her.” The cell phone also contained text messages between Bellach and the girl “saying they love each other and need each other,” the complaint states.

A search of Bellach’s Facebook account revealed he had searched the terms “shed,” “room for rent,” “apartment for rent,” “land for rent,” “hunting land,” “bike trailer,” “electric cooler,” “mini fridge” and “army tent.”

On May 11, he allegedly sent a Facebook message to a campground inquiring about the availability of a camper, according to the complaint. “One of his kids would be staying there full time with her cat while he worked multiple jobs and he would be there only on the weekends,” the complaint states.

The complaint also states that, according to Bellach’s Google account, he allegedly searched on May 23 for “how old was mary when she married joseph in the bible.”

Bellach’s Google search history was deleted “multiple times between May 2 through May 24 until May 27, 2023, at which point all the data associated with (his) account was being deleted daily or every other day,” the complaint states. “BCA Agent (Rachel) Nelson noted that there appeared to be significant requests to delete data from (his) Google account, specifically Google Maps, between May 19, 2023 through May 27, 2023.”

Heat, anxiety and mosquitoes

Text messages between Bellach and girl show the two “discussed being in love, having a future home together on a lot they would purchase, physical ailments, pills and supplements, insects and mold in the tent, care for the cat, grocery lists and issues raised by (the homeowner regarding the girl) going into the house for showers, laundry, and washing dishes.”

Related Articles

“I just can’t handle physical agitation from the mosquitoes and heat and anxiety,” the girl wrote on July 3. “And I’m dealing with them all day.” Three days later, she sent Bellach a text “stating that she needs to go inside the house that night so she doesn’t get ‘eaten’ by mosquitoes,” the complaint states. “She writes ‘also these woods don’t feel safe in general. Not even in the house feels safe.’”

The girl on July 13 texted Bellach to say that she was experiencing “stabbing pains” and was worried it was appendix. “Don’t even say the word appendix, it is not your appendix,” Bellach allegedly responded. “It can’t be your appendix. We cannot bring you to a hospital.”

On July 21, the day the girl was found, Bellach reportedly texted to tell her that she should quickly put on a disguise and “run up the driveway and shut the gate,” the complaint states.

Bellach’s next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 23 via Zoom.