Man arrested in connection with Friday shooting; charges allege he exchanged fire with Baltimore Police

A man was arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded one man Friday in West Baltimore. The suspect faces attempted murder charges that also allege he fired at two Baltimore Police officers immediately afterward.

Charging papers say the 41-year-old man shot at the officers first, striking their vehicle Friday night as they followed him running from the intersection of North Carey and Laurens streets, where they had heard gunshots coming from a liquor store moments before. Officers returned fire, but neither they nor the suspect were struck, and he entered an SUV, police wrote in charging documents. He was able to evade police on foot after bailing out of the vehicle, throwing a handgun as he fled, according to police.

After the pursuit, police found another man suffering from gunshot wounds in the Sandtown-Winchester store where the suspect had run away from.

Police wrote in charging documents that the injured man was taken to Shock Trauma in critical condition. They initially said the man suffered from non-life-threatening injuries, later noting that information was preliminary. He was in stable condition as of Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

Police also said the 39-year-old driver of the SUV was taken into custody on Friday. He was later released, though detectives and prosecutors were evaluating possible charges, police said. No charges against him appeared in court records as of Tuesday.

The 41-year-old was arrested by the police department’s Warrant Apprehension Task Force on Sunday, police said. He currently faces 19 total charges, including three counts of attempted first-degree murder. He is being held without bail at Central Booking.