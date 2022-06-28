Man arrested in connection with gunfight inside Tallahassee McDonald's; more arrests coming

The Tallahassee Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting inside a McDonald's that seriously injured a man earlier this month.

Dominick McBride, 18, faces charges of attempted first degree murder and carrying a concealed firearm without a license. He remains in the Leon County Detention Facility without bond.

Following the June 11 shooting, officers determined a fight involving multiple people broke out inside the fast food restaurant — Orange Avenue and South Monroe Street — around 3 p.m.

As the fight escalated, two people pulled out handguns and began shooting at each other before it moved into the parking lot, police wrote in a summary of events.

"As an unarmed victim of the physical altercation attempted to disengage, the arrestee fired at him," read a TPD synopsis of the incident. "The victim, an adult male, was uninjured; however, the second shooter sustained serious injuries."

The man with serious injuries was found at a nearby Circle K and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspects were identified through physical evidence, witness interviews and video footage from McDonald's and other area businesses, according to the TPD summary.

All involved individuals in this case have been identified and "more arrests are forthcoming," TPD wrote in an update on the case.

