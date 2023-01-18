Man arrested in connection to having meth, 'ghost gun'

Jan. 17—A man was arrested Monday in connection to carrying a "ghost gun" and suspected methamphetamine in Wasco, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Jose Guitron, 42, of Lost Hills was arrested by Kern County Sheriff's deputies in the 600 block of D Street. Guitron had a loaded un-serialized handgun — commonly referred to as a "ghost gun" — a high-capacity magazine, ammunition and suspected meth, the KCSO wrote in a news release.

Guitron was booked on suspicion of firearm charges and possessing a controlled substance.