Man arrested in connection to having weapons, fentanyl

Feb. 23—A man was arrested in connection to having several unlawfully owned semi-automatic firearms, ammunition, currency, 1.5 pounds of fentanyl and cocaine, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers executed a search warrant in the 1800 block of California Avenue and also took a 3D printer which appeared to have made a non-serialized pistol, a news release said. Richard Gomez, 40, was booked into jail on suspicion of 13 felonies related to having drugs and weapons.

Anyone with information about this case may call the BPD at 661-327-7111.