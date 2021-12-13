Man arrested in connection with holdup in Sundance Square parking garage, police say

A 24-year-old man was in custody Monday after Fort Worth police say he held up a woman in a downtown parking garage with a fake gun. He was captured after a brief foot pursuit with officers.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Fort Worth police identified the man as Marquis Muhammad, who faces charges of aggravated robbery and evading arrest.

Muhammad was in the Fort Worth Jail on Monday.

The robbery occurred about 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a parking garage in downtown Fort Worth in the 400 block of Commerce Street.

A woman told Fort Worth police she was walking to her car in the garage when a man brandishing what appeared to be a gun approached her and demanded money.

The woman threw the money and car keys at the robber and ran to a nearby business, where she called police.

An employee at the parking garage obtained a photograph of the suspect and provided it to police.

A suspect matching the photo was seen walking near Cherry and West Belknap streets, a few blocks from the garage.

The man, later identified as Muhammad, ran from officers, but he was caught, police said.

Fort Worth police found that Muhammad had a black pellet gun and cash that matched the amount that the woman had thrown at the suspect.