Man arrested in connection with homicide in Corpus Christi's Southside

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a 46-year-old man at the 5800 block of Williams Monday.

At 6:50 a.m. Monday, the Corpus Christi Police Department was dispatched to the area for an unknown man down. Upon arrival, officers located the man, who died of injuries from a gunshot wound.

After an investigation, homicide detectives identified a suspect, 31-year-old Roman Vargas.

Vargas had three outstanding warrants for federal probation violation, unlawful carrying of a firearm by felon and possession of controlled substance.

At 3:45 p.m. Monday, officers with the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force, along with officers from CCPD's Gang Unit and Patrol Division, located and took Vargas into custody in the 5100 block of I-37 without incident.

Vargas was transported to the main police station to be interviewed. He has an additional warrant for murder with a $1 million bond. Vargas was later transported to the City Detention Center for processing.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Gabriel Rodriguez.

If you have any information about this murder, call Corpus Christi Police Robbery & Homicide Detectives at 361-886-2840 or Crime Stoppers at 361-888-8477, or submit the tip online at p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Contact him at john.oliva@caller.com or Twitter @johnpoliva.

