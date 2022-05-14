Man arrested in connection with homicide at Mesa Circle K

The Mesa Police Department arrested a man on Friday in connection to the homicide of a man whose body was found inside a truck at a Mesa Circle K last month.

Police identified the suspect as Adam David Gomez, 20.

In the early morning of April 27, Mesa police found a dead man who had been shot in the driver's seat of a pickup truck next to the gas pumps of the Circle K located on Gilbert and McKellips roads.

Police later identified the victim as Jose Gutierrez, 30.

Officers interviewed people at the scene and learned that Gutierrez, Gomez and a woman arrived together at the Circle K.

As the woman stepped out of the truck, Gutierrez and Gomez engaged in an altercation that led up to the shooting, police said.

Gomez then exited the truck, stole someone else's car at gunpoint and left the scene, according to police.

Officers located Gomez near Ext Road and Main Street in Mesa Friday at about 9 p.m.

Gomez was booked into jail under one count of second-degree murder, one count of armed robbery and one count of prohibited possessor, police said.

