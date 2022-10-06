Man arrested in connection to human remains found near University of Washington in June

The Seattle Police Department announced Thursday that a 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the case of human remains that were found in a greenbelt near the University of Washington in June.

The remains were found June 20. The King County Medical Examiner determined that the 56-year-old woman’s death was a homicide.

SPD detectives who are investigating the case developed a person of interest and later connected him to DNA evidence from the scene.

The man was arrested Tuesday and booked into the King County Jail.

Detectives are still investigating the case to determine whether there are other suspects connected to the woman’s murder.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP