Man arrested in connection with January homicide in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS — Police arrested a man in connection to a January homicide on Saturday.

Paul Joseph Mulleano of Newport News was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and other weapons charges in connection to the shooting of 38-year-old Jave Irvin Edwards, police said.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of 35th Street just after 8 p.m. on Jan. 27.

At the scene, police found Edwards with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.