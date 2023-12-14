Man arrested in connection to July bank robbery in Pittsburgh

A man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Pittsburgh over the summer.

Pittsburgh police said the robbery took place at the Key Bank at Penn and North Negley avenues on July 17 around 3 p.m.

Man believed to be involved in bank robbery in Pittsburgh identified

On Aug. 4, Pittsburgh police said they had identified the suspect, but did not release his name.

Thursday, police gave an update that Mario Mohacsi, 23, is charged in connection to the robbery.

Mohacsi is charged with robbery and terroristic threats. He is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

