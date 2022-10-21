Man arrested in connection with July shooting death on Grand Avenue, Galesburg

Police lights

GALESBURG — Asheem Monte Afutu, 33, has been arrested on a warrant for murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with a shooting that took place in July in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue.

Afutu was arrested in Florida and extradited to Knox County, where he is now being held in the Knox County Jail. As of Friday morning, he did not yet have a court date scheduled. The warrant for his arrest was issued July 26.

At approximately 1:32 a.m. Sunday, July 24, officers from the Galesburg Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue. On arrival, officers determined that a shooting had occurred in the empty lot between 2051 and 2085 Grand Ave.

The officers responding were advised of a male subject arriving at OSF St. Mary Medical Center by private vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, 33-year-old Gregory Delandiz Tucker of Galesburg, was Life Flighted to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria where he later died.

The Galesburg Police Department, along with the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Division and the Knox County State's Attorney, conducted the investigation of the incident.

