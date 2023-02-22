Man arrested in connection to Katelyn Markham cold case expected in court Wednesday

The man arrested in connection to the Katelyn Markham cold case is expected to appear in a Butler County courtroom Wednesday.

Jonathan Palmerton, 35, has been charged with perjury in connection to the investigation into Markham’s disappearance and death, Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser told our news partners at WCPO.

He was arrested Friday at his Fairfield home after it was searched.

Officers searched another property that day that belonged to Markham’s fiancé at the time of her disappearance. He has not been charged with any crime.

This is the first arrest in connection to Markham’s 2011 disappearance.

Palmerton is currently in the Butler County jail, according to jail records.

Markham was last seen in August 2011 at her apartment in Butler County.

Her remains were found in 2013 in Cedar Grove, Indiana.

