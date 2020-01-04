Man arrested in connection to killing of Minneapolis-area mother originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the death of a mother in Minneapolis, officials said.

Cedric Lamont Berry was booked into the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center on probable cause murder in relation to the killing of Monique Baugh on Dec. 31, 2019, according to a statement from Minneapolis police on Friday.

Police said they wouldn't release any more information at this time, calling the investigation open and active.

Baugh, believed to be in her 20s, was found lying in an alley and "gravely injured" from apparent gunshot wounds, said police, who found her after responding to a shots-fired call on the 1300 block of Russell Avenue North.

PHOTO: Spring Lake police officers investigate the scene of a shooting in Spring Lake, Minn., Dec. 22, 2019.

She was taken to North Memorial Medical Center, where she died a shortly thereafter, police said.

Baugh was the mother of two young daughters and a real estate agent at Blaine-based Kris Landahl Real Estate Listings, according to the company.

The real estate agency said on Twitter the company was "devastated" by her death and created a GoFundMe to help support her children.

Calls to Baugh's family were not returned. Calls to Berry's family also were not returned, and it wasn't immediately clear whether he'd obtained legal representation.

Police are not releasing Berry's mugshot, citing a Minnesota statute that allows law enforcement to temporarily withhold data if the agency believes public access would be likely to endanger the physical safety of someone or cause a perpetrator to flee.