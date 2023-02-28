Man arrested in connection with killing of teen at Fort Worth gas station

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and faces a charge of murder in the December shooting death of a teen at an east Fort Worth gas station, according to jail records.

Curtis Griffin, of Forest Hill, was taken into custody Monday and is currently in the Tarrant County Jail.

Three people were shot at a gas station in the 4200 block of Miller Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. on Dec. 18, police said. One of the victims died at a local hospital.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim who died as 18-year-old Deunte Patrick Ogaro, also from Forest Hill.

Ogaro was killed just four days before his 19th birthday, according to a fundraising page started to help pay his funeral expenses.

Griffin is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on $65,000 bond, according to jail records. He also faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of possession of marijuana.

