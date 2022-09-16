Man arrested in connection to knife fight in Bethel Park

A man was arrested after police said he started a fight involving a knife in Bethel Park.

Bethel Park police said officers responded to a man and woman fighting with a knife on Sept. 8. Both were bleeding from multiple cuts and were taken to local hospitals.

Upon further investigation, police determined the man, identified as 42-year-old Marvin Nelson, from Munhall, was the aggressor in the fight.

Nelson was charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

After he was discharged from the hospital, Nelson was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

