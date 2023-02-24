Man arrested in connection with Las Vegas Trail homicide, Fort Worth police say

A Fort Worth man has been arrested in the killing of a 34-year-old man in the Western Hills neighborhood earlier this week, police said.

Jeremiah Berry, 22, was arrested Friday morning. He is accused in the shooting death of Le’Jarvis Javon Lake on Tuesday.

According to jail records, Berry was booked into the Fort Worth City Jail around 11 a.m. and faces a murder charge.

Officers were dispatched to El Rancho Escondido Apartments in the 2800 block of Las Vegas Trail shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday. Police said they found Lake in the breezeway at the apartment complex with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries less than an hour later, officials said.