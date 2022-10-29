Man arrested in connection to light rail hammer attack in Phoenix

Valley Metro light rail in Phoenix, Ariz.

A man has been arrested in connection to a hammer attack that happened in the early morning of Oct. 14.

Phoenix police named Jacob Jasmer as the suspect. He was arrested nearly 10 days after the attack.

According to a police report from the incident, officers responded to an assault call on a light rail train around 5:30 a.m.

The assault occurred near 44th Street and Washington Street.

A 36-year-old man told officers that the man was wielding a hammer aboard the light rail and hit him.

Police said the victim had dropped both his cell phone and house keys during the assault and Jasmer was seen damaging the victims phone as well as taking his keys.

Jasmer fled the scene before officers arrived, evading them until detectives were able to identify him leading to his arrest on Oct. 24.

Jasmer was booked into Maricopa County Jail and is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft, and criminal damage.

