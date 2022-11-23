Man arrested in connection with Louis Park shooting in Stockton

A close-up image of the flashing lights atop a squad car, as the blurry lights of other distant vehicles, businesses and traffic signals dot up the hazy nighttime background.

A 35-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with an August shooting at Louis Park that left three injured following an argument at a softball game.

Robert Anthony Guerrero, 35, was arrested about 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, by Stockton police SWAT during a search warrant at his residence in the 700 block of E Fourth St in connection with the Louis Park shooting, police said.

“The motive for the shooting appears to be linked to a disagreement which occurred during the baseball game that was being played,” Officer Rosie Calderon, a spokeswoman for the Stockton Police Department, said. "We're unsure of what the actual argument was about."

Guerrero was arrested without incident and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on multiple charges including an active warrant for attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and related gun charges, police said.

“We received a Crime Stoppers tip and detectives did an excellent job following up on all of the leads and evidence, which allowed us to verify the tip that came in ultimately leading to the arrest,” Calderon said.

On Friday, Aug. 12, police responded to the 3000 block of Monte Diablo Avenue at Louis Park in Stockton on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 34-year-old man and a 35-year-old man who had been shot.

The victims were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A third man was shot. He left the scene and refused medical treatment.

“We don't believe the suspect knew the injured victims,” Calderon said. “The suspect fired randomly toward the opposing team.”

Guerrero is in custody with no bail allowed. He is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.

"We're thankful for the community's assistance and for their utilization of Stockton Crime Stoppers," Calderon said. "We're also thankful for the hard work and dedication of our detectives, and specifically units that worked together to take this violent shooter off of our streets."

This article originally appeared on The Record: Louis Park shooting suspect arrested in Stockton, California