Man arrested in connection to March shooting in Lawrence

Jun. 30—LAWRENCE — Authorities have made an arrest in connection to the murder of 32-year-old Jose Delacruz, of Lawrence.

Dennis Ortiz, 28, of Boston was arrested on unrelated charges in Suffolk County this week, but authorities say he was also indicted for the March killing.

Delacruz was shot near the Bank of America ATM at 257 Essex St. on March 27. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ortiz was expected to be arraigned on a warrant in Lawrence District Court on Thursday.

His case is likely to be transferred to Salem Superior Court in the near future as the Essex County grand jury indicted him on a murder charge, authorities said.

The grand jury also indicted Ortiz on charges of armed robbery while masked, carrying a firearm without a license; fourth offense, and illegal possession of a loaded firearm.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.