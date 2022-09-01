Man arrested in connection to May shooting at Middletown housing complex

A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting at a Middletown housing complex in May, according to police.

Nahkyn Durazzo of Middletown was arrested for his alleged involvement in a shooting on May 15 at the Traverse Square housing complex — a federally subsidized housing project located off William Street, according to the Middletown Police Department.

Durazzo was arrested on an active warrant and charged with two counts of first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm, commission of a felony with a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment.

His arrest warrant was made public on Aug. 4, and police said he was considered to be armed and dangerous at the time. Durazzo was previously convicted of first-degree assault and sentenced to 14 years in prison, suspended after four years and three years of probation in June 2018, according to court records.

He also had four re-arrest warrants active for other cases. He was arrested twice in June 2021 and again in January 2022, according to court records.

He was arrested In early June 2021 for violation of probation for his alleged involvement in a fight that led to a gunfire exchange that killed 25-year-old Tylon Hardy on May 16. He was arrested again later that month on drug distribution and engaging police in a pursuit charges. He was arrested once more in January 2022 for operating a vehicle without a license and driving in the wrong lane.

Durazzo is being held on a $1.5 million court-set bond and is scheduled to appear in Middlesex Superior Court on Thursday.