Man arrested in connection to McPherson Square shooting

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Northwest D.C. on Oct. 1, 2023.

Police said that at about 9:30 p.m.., they responded to McPherson Square for sounds of gunshots.

When searching the scene, officers found 56-year-old Leo Colter who had been shot across from the 900 block of 15th Street.

Colter died there.

MPD arrested 41-year-old Marques Johnson of Northeast D.C. was arrested. He was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

