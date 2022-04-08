Man arrested in connection to Miamisburg homicide

Miamisburg Police say they have arrested a man in connection to a homicide investigation.

Police said crews responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Pearl Street in regards to an unresponsive male on Wednesday, just after 12:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found a 28-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

First responders on scene pronounced the man deceased on scene.

Police said circumstances at the victim’s residence indicated his injuries were not self-inflicted and a homicide investigation was started.

Leads in the case led detectives to name Tony Smith, 27, as a suspect. Smith was arrested this afternoon and is being held at the Montgomery County Jail. Police said he’s been charged with murder.