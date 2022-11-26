Man arrested in connection with MS homicide, sheriff says

A man is arrested following a homicide in Sardis, Mississippi on Friday, according to the Panola County Sheriffs’ Office.

Gadarrius Toliver is 23 years old and from the Sardis Area, according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Toliver is being sought by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office for questioning about the homicide.

This is an ongoing investigation.

