Man arrested in connection with Mt. Oliver homicide

Police arrested a man they said is responsible for the shooting death of another man in Mt. Oliver in August.

According to Allegheny County police, County 911 was notified of a shooting in the 100 block of Dawes Street at 7:21 p.m. on Aug. 30, 2022.

Once on scene, first responders found a man, later identified as 20-year-old Timothy Coates, who had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that during the investigation it was determined that 22-year-old Daleron Newman was responsible for shooting Coates.

According to police, Newman is currently lodged in the Allegheny County Jail on unrelated charges and was served an arrest warrant for the homicide.

Newman is now facing one count of criminal homicide and will await arraignment on that charge.

