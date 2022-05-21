Man arrested in connection with murder of 24-year-old Tacoma mother

Tacoma police said a 21-year-old man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend, who was a mother of three. That mother has been identified as 24-year-old Elisia Simpson, who loved ones call “CeCe.”

Police believe Tellieun Harvey shot Simpson multiple times, all while her kids were in that same apartment.

“She didn’t deserve this. All she does is take care of her kids,” said Keya Moss, a friend of Simpson.

Prosecutors say that after killing Simpson, Harvey threatened one of her young kids and pointed a handgun directly at that child’s face.

During Harvey’s first court appearance, prosecutors requested that he undergo a mental health evaluation, which Simpson’s friends argue is not needed.

“The whole months they were together, he never acted crazy. Never showed a sign of being crazy. Now, all of a sudden he needs an evaluation,” said Moss.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP

On Tuesday, Simpson was found dead in an apartment. At around 9:57 a.m., police responded to a welfare check at the Pacific Manor Apartments in the 7600 block of Pacific Avenue in Tacoma.

According to police, three young children called out to neighbors from their balcony that their mother was dead.

“I was scared for the kids because who wants to hear a little 5-year-old say something like that,” said a neighbor named Amanda. “Honestly, I felt like my heart broke. I felt so bad.”

The children, ages 2, 3 and 5, were unharmed and were placed into protective custody.

“She loved her kids so much. And she loved music. She loved her family and she was loved. She didn’t deserve what this person did to her. The kids didn’t deserve to be in the presence of what was done to her. And whoever did it needs to be held accountable,” Thalia Simpson, the victim’s mother, said.

Thalia Simpson set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral costs, as well as buy some new items for her grandkids. She worries that items from their home may remind them of what they witnessed.

“I know that every officer that has responded to this scene is grateful that the children are unharmed — physically, anyway,” Haddow said.