Man arrested in connection with murder of Tupac Shakur

Shakur was gunned down in a drive-by shooting near the Las Vegas Strip in September 1996 - Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives

A man has been arrested in connection to the drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996, Las Vegas police have said.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested early Friday morning, although the exact charge or charges were not immediately clear, according to two officials with first-hand knowledge of the arrest.

They were not authorised to speak publicly ahead of an expected indictment later on Friday.

Mr Davis has long been known to investigators and has himself admitted in interviews and in his 2019 tell-all memoir, Compton Street Legend, that he was in the Cadillac where the gunfire erupted during the September 1996 drive-by shooting. Shakur was 25 when he was gunned down.

The arrest comes two months after Las Vegas police raided his wife’s home in neighbouring Henderson. Documents said police were looking for items “concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur”.

Police reported collecting multiple computers, a cellphone and a hard drive, a Vibe magazine that featured Shakur, several .40-calibre bullets, two “tubs containing photographs” and a copy of Davis’ 2019 tell-all memoir.

In the book, Davis said he broke his silence over Tupac’s killing in 2010 during a closed-door meeting with federal and local authorities. At the time, he was 46 and facing life in prison on drug charges when he agreed to speak with the authorities.

“They promised they would shred the indictment and stop the grand jury if I helped them out,” he wrote.

He has described himself as one of the last living witnesses to the shooting.

Shakur was gunned down in a drive-by shooting near the Las Vegas Strip on the night of September 7, 1996. The rapper was in a BMW driven by Death Row Records founder Marion “Suge” Knight in a convoy of about 10 cars. They were waiting at a red light when a white Cadillac pulled up next to them and gunfire erupted.

Shakur was shot multiple times and died a week later.

