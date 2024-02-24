Man arrested in connection to murder of woman at hotel room in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man was arrested in connection to a murder that happened in Northeast D.C.

Police said that on February 23 at about 11:20 a.m., they responded to the report of an unconscious person in the 1600 block of New York Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman, inside of a hotel room, suffering from apparent trauma to the body.

Woman stabbed in hotel room in Northeast DC, man arrested

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. She was identified as 36-year-old Romaine Maddox, of Northeast, DC.

59-year-old William Barrett, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder.

Officers believe the victim and the suspect knew to each other.

