Man arrested in connection to Northwest DC stabbing

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man was been arrested in connection to a stabbing that took place on Saturday in Northwest.

MPD said that at about 2:40 a.m., they were dispatched to the 2000 block of 18th Street for a stabbing.

Two separate overnight shootings minutes apart leaves 2 men injured in DC

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been stabbed. The man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police arrested 33-year-old Leon Theodore Taylor of Northeast, DC, and charged him with Assault with Intent to Kill.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.