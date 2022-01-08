Man arrested in connection to November shooting at recording studio in Glendale

Side view of a Glendale police vehicle.

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting that occurred at a recording studio in Glendale in late November.

The man was identified by police as 38-year-old Trayvon Love Gray II.

Glendale police received reports just before midnight on Nov. 28, 2021, of a shooting inside a recording studio near West Glendale and North 48th avenues.

Gray was identified as one of two suspects involved in the incident. A second man, identified as Julian McCoy, was arrested in December in Las Vegas during a traffic stop.

According to court documents, the incident was captured by surveillance cameras both inside and outside the recording studio.

A witness told police that Gray was instructed by McCoy to rob a group of six people who were inside one of the recording booths, court documents state.

Surveillance footage showed Gray enter the recording booth while McCoy remained by the door. The footage then showed Gray shoot one person and immediately run from the studio along with McCoy, court documents state.

The shooting victim sustained life-threatening injuries, including a broken femur and significant damage to the intestines, according to court documents.

One of the victims inside the booth told police that he did not recognize the shooter, but that he recognized the man standing at the door. He only recognized the suspect by the nickname Pablo.

Pablo was later identified as McCoy. Police then learned that he had arranged and assisted Gray in the shooting, which video evidence corroborated, according to court documents.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department arrested McCoy in December. He was in possession of stolen property, drugs for sale and a handgun at the time of his arrest which matched the gun stolen by the shooter, court documents stated.

In an interview with police, McCoy denied any initial involvement but later admitted to meeting up with Gray at a nearby smoke shop before the shooting, according to court documents.

Gray was arrested on Wednesday and booked into Maricopa County Jail. A preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 14.

Story continues

He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, weapon possession by a prohibited person and premeditated murder in the first degree, according to court documents.

Reach breaking news reporter Amaris Encinas at amaris.encinas@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @amarisencinas.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man arrested in connection to November shooting in Glendale