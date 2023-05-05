Man arrested in connection with October fatal motorcycle crash

May 4—Frederick police said they arrested a man involved in an October fatal motorcycle crash in Frederick that killed one woman and seriously injured another person.

Ja'Kwon Howard, 23, of Frederick, was riding a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle on the afternoon of Oct. 6, 2022, in the area of Hillcrest Drive and Consett Place in Frederick when he hit a 2012 Ford F-150 truck, police said.

The motorcycle then went off the road and hit two people waiting at a bus stop, according to a news release from the Frederick Police Department.

Ana Julia Escobar, 76, of Frederick, one of the people at the bus stop, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police never identified the other person.

Howard was injured, according to police.

A grand jury indicted Howard on April 21 on charges of criminally negligent manslaughter by vehicle and causing life-threatening injury by vehicle, the release said.

He was arrested on Wednesday.

