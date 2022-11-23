Man arrested in connection to October shooting

Nov. 23—A 23-year-old Presidio man was arrested Friday in connection with an Oct. 30 shooting outside a party.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, dispatchers received a 911 call about a fight in the 1600 block of Santa Monica Avenue around 1 a.m. Oct. 30 and while officers were enroute they learned shots had been fired.

When officers arrived, they were told the occupants of a gray Dodge Ram got into a fight with people at a party, left, came back, resumed the fight and then left again. However, when they left the second time, they opened fire on some vehicles, striking a GMC Sierra five times, the report stated.

Officers found five rifle casings in the road, according to the report.

Witnesses identified the people inside the Dodge, including two of the alleged shooters, the report stated.

Records show one of the suspects, Erik Montoya, owns a gray Dodge Ram and a City of Odessa camera captured his truck in Odessa just hours before the shooting, according to the report.

A witness picked Montoya out of a photo lineup on Nov. 8 and said he fired shots that night, according to the report.

Montoya told investigators on Nov. 10 he fired a rifle into the ground that night and another individual fired the same rifle after he did, the report stated. The other individual corroborated his story, but also said he only shot at the ground, too.

Montoya was arrested on suspicion of deadly conduct, a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison. He was released from the Ector County jail Saturday after posting a $15,000 surety bond.

The name of the other individual, a 21-year-old man, was redacted from the report as he's not yet been arrested.